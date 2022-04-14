The Balkan Dwarf ($KEKEC) Tokenomics

The Balkan Dwarf ($KEKEC) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into The Balkan Dwarf ($KEKEC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
The Balkan Dwarf ($KEKEC) Information

The Balkan Dwarf is a memecoin launched on Ethereum. The cryptocurrency was created as a tribute to KEKEC - The Balcan Dwarf with tribute to the famous Flute Tune on Youtube. Ain't no flute tune like balkan flute tune!

The meme follows a poor Balkwan dwarf who was as shy as they come and not quite the darling of the town. In dedication a token on the Ethereum blockchain is born and a mission to create a strong and united community in the dwarfs dedication.

Official Website:
https://www.kekec.wtf/

The Balkan Dwarf ($KEKEC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for The Balkan Dwarf ($KEKEC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 7.16M
$ 7.16M$ 7.16M
Total Supply:
$ 39.06B
$ 39.06B$ 39.06B
Circulating Supply:
$ 39.06B
$ 39.06B$ 39.06B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 7.16M
$ 7.16M$ 7.16M
All-Time High:
$ 0.00123842
$ 0.00123842$ 0.00123842
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.0001831
$ 0.0001831$ 0.0001831

The Balkan Dwarf ($KEKEC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of The Balkan Dwarf ($KEKEC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of $KEKEC tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many $KEKEC tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.