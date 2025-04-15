The Baby Cheetah Price (ZOLA)
The live price of The Baby Cheetah (ZOLA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 29.54K USD. ZOLA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key The Baby Cheetah Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- The Baby Cheetah price change within the day is +3.76%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.81M USD
During today, the price change of The Baby Cheetah to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of The Baby Cheetah to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of The Baby Cheetah to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of The Baby Cheetah to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.76%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-1.91%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-40.81%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of The Baby Cheetah: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.10%
+3.76%
+28.11%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Meet the cutest baby cheetah on SOLANA. Introducing $ZOLA, a groundbreaking meme token inspired by the newest star of the Cincinnati Zoo - a cheetah cub born on International Cheetah Day 2024! Just like our namesake, $ZOLA is set to sprint past the competition in the crypto landscape. BORN TO RUN Born at the Cincinnati Zoo's Mast Farm, our token carries the Swahili meaning of its name: "tranquil" - but don't be fooled. ZOLA will melt faces with its everlasting meme.
