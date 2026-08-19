Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesUNITREEEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
The live The Audit Oracle price today is 0 USD.AUDIT market cap is 68,963 USD. Track real-time AUDIT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live The Audit Oracle price today is 0 USD.AUDIT market cap is 68,963 USD. Track real-time AUDIT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

More About AUDIT

AUDIT Price Info

What is AUDIT

AUDIT Official Website

AUDIT Tokenomics

AUDIT Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

The Audit Oracle Logo

The Audit Oracle Price (AUDIT)

Unlisted

1 AUDIT to USD Live Price:

$0.00016929
$0.00016929$0.00016929
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
The Audit Oracle (AUDIT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 07:49:57 (UTC+8)

The Audit Oracle Price Today

The live The Audit Oracle (AUDIT) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current AUDIT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per AUDIT.

The Audit Oracle currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 68,963, with a circulating supply of 407.37M AUDIT. During the last 24 hours, AUDIT traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AUDIT moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.12.

The Audit Oracle (AUDIT) Market Information

$ 68.96K
$ 68.96K$ 68.96K

$ 3.12
$ 3.12$ 3.12

$ 169.29K
$ 169.29K$ 169.29K

407.37M
407.37M 407.37M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of The Audit Oracle is $ 68.96K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.12. The circulating supply of AUDIT is 407.37M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 169.29K.

The Audit Oracle Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

The Audit Oracle (AUDIT) Price History USD

During today, the price change of The Audit Oracle to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of The Audit Oracle to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of The Audit Oracle to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of The Audit Oracle to USD was --.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ 0-13.62%
60 Days$ 0-8.24%
90 Days----

Price Prediction for The Audit Oracle

The Audit Oracle (AUDIT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of AUDIT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
The Audit Oracle (AUDIT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of The Audit Oracle could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price The Audit Oracle will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for AUDIT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking The Audit Oracle Price Prediction.

What is The Audit Oracle (AUDIT)

The Audit Oracle is a decentralized trust infrastructure designed for the emerging agentic economy. Its purpose is to verify identities, measure reputation, and enable secure intent-based interactions between humans, agents, and on-chain systems. By combining KYC/KYB/KYA verification, multi-factor reputation scoring, and risk analytics, it provides transparent and verifiable trust signals that help users and autonomous agents safely execute trades, manage portfolios, and assess counterparties across multiple chains. The project solves the growing need for validated identity and behavior as AI agents gain autonomy within Web3.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

The Audit Oracle (AUDIT) Resource

Official Website

Category :

AI AgentsArtificial Intelligence (AI)Base Ecosystem

About The Audit Oracle

What is the current price of The Audit Oracle?

The live price of The Audit Oracle (AUDIT) is £ GBP. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is The Audit Oracle positioned in the market?

The Audit Oracle currently sits at market rank #5328, supported by a market capitalization of £50828.17020751740000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of AUDIT?

The circulating supply of AUDIT is 407370987.93848 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of The Audit Oracle?

During the last 24 hours, The Audit Oracle traded within a range of £0E-15 (24-hour low) and £0E-15 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is The Audit Oracle from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

The Audit Oracle reached an all-time high of £, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is £. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is AUDIT trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is £--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for The Audit Oracle?

The current price movement of --% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,Cybersecurity,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About The Audit Oracle

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 07:49:57 (UTC+8)

The Audit Oracle (AUDIT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about The Audit Oracle

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

SwarmBase

SwarmBase

SWARM

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Optiview

Optiview

OV

$0.2210
$0.2210$0.2210

-19.04%

Basecat

Basecat

BASECAT

$0.00953
$0.00953$0.00953

-19.16%

Bull Coming

Bull Coming

牛来

$0.041800
$0.041800$0.041800

+17.11%

KiiChain

KiiChain

KII

$0.07045
$0.07045$0.07045

-8.30%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

TradingRazor

TradingRazor

RAZOR

$0.00130
$0.00130$0.00130

+170.83%

ZKcandy

ZKcandy

ZAY

$0.9461
$0.9461$0.9461

+52.03%

ShotsAI

ShotsAI

SHOT

$0.0001497
$0.0001497$0.0001497

+76.11%

TOFU Story

TOFU Story

TOFU

$0.0003971
$0.0003971$0.0003971

+58.84%

Bull Coming

Bull Coming

牛来

$0.041800
$0.041800$0.041800

+17.11%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Hawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFs

Hawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFsHawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFs

$172M ETF inflows before NFP: Signal or trap?