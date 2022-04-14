The AntiShifty ($ANTY) Tokenomics

The AntiShifty ($ANTY) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into The AntiShifty ($ANTY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
The AntiShifty ($ANTY) Information

$ANTY isn’t just a token—it’s a movement. Built on the Solana blockchain, $ANTY is the first anti-corruption meme coin dedicated to exposing financial fraud, political deception, and elite manipulation.

🔍 What Makes $ANTY Different? ✅ No Shifties Allowed – The first crypto project that calls out corruption instead of enabling it. ✅ Community-Driven – A decentralized army exposing fraud, one meme at a time. ✅ Viral & Unstoppable – Fueled by high-energy engagement, savage humor, and real-world impact. ✅ Solana-Powered – Lightning-fast transactions, low fees, and built for mass adoption.

💥 Join the $ANTY Revolution – If you’re tired of the lies, the frauds, and the rigged system, you’re already one of us.

http://antishifty.com/

The AntiShifty ($ANTY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for The AntiShifty ($ANTY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

The AntiShifty ($ANTY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of The AntiShifty ($ANTY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of $ANTY tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many $ANTY tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand $ANTY's tokenomics, explore $ANTY token's live price!

