THAT (THAT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into THAT (THAT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

THAT (THAT) Information THAT is the native currency of the THAT blockchain, designed to be a merchant-friendly, natively spendable cryptocurrency. It aims to reduce the barriers associated with spending cryptocurrencies in the real world, making crypto as easy to use as traditional fiat currency. Unlike many other digital currencies, THAT focuses on facilitating real-world utility, enabling fast, low-cost, borderless transactions, with a specific emphasis on merchant recognition and ease of use. Additionally, THAT supports decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts, allowing for diverse use cases beyond simple payments. Official Website: https://www.that.website Whitepaper: https://docs.that.global/whitepaper Buy THAT Now!

THAT (THAT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for THAT (THAT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 958.65K $ 958.65K $ 958.65K Total Supply: $ 3.30B $ 3.30B $ 3.30B Circulating Supply: $ 695.36M $ 695.36M $ 695.36M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.55M $ 4.55M $ 4.55M All-Time High: $ 0.00140972 $ 0.00140972 $ 0.00140972 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.0013779 $ 0.0013779 $ 0.0013779 Learn more about THAT (THAT) price

THAT (THAT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of THAT (THAT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of THAT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many THAT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand THAT's tokenomics, explore THAT token's live price!

THAT Price Prediction Want to know where THAT might be heading? Our THAT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See THAT token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!