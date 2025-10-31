Tharwa USD (THUSD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 1.085$ 1.085 $ 1.085 Lowest Price $ 0.873839$ 0.873839 $ 0.873839 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -- Price Change (7D) +0.00% Price Change (7D) +0.00%

Tharwa USD (THUSD) real-time price is $0.999523. Over the past 24 hours, THUSD traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. THUSD's all-time high price is $ 1.085, while its all-time low price is $ 0.873839.

In terms of short-term performance, THUSD has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and +0.00% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Tharwa USD (THUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 684.48K$ 684.48K $ 684.48K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.58M$ 3.58M $ 3.58M Circulation Supply 684.81K 684.81K 684.81K Total Supply 3,582,210.0 3,582,210.0 3,582,210.0

The current Market Cap of Tharwa USD is $ 684.48K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of THUSD is 684.81K, with a total supply of 3582210.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.58M.