$TYSM (Thank You So Much) is the native token of the Gratitude Economy, a movement that turns appreciation into permanent, on-chain value. The $TYSM Mini-App on Farcaster lets anyone send a thank-you as a tip, stake tokens, and see rewards stream in real time.

The system is built on a regenerative loop:

Buy → Stake → Stream → Tip → Share → Repeat.

Staking strengthens network security and locks supply; streaming rewards reinforce holding; tipping widens distribution and cultural reach; sharing attracts new participants. This creates a self-sustaining flywheel where social recognition becomes measurable economic activity. $TYSM is designed to be simple for users, composable for builders, and durable for long-term participants who value alignment, transparency, and human-centric utility.