Tevaera Price Today

The live Tevaera (TEVA) price today is $ 0, with a 3.53% change over the past 24 hours. The current TEVA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per TEVA.

Tevaera currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 537,524, with a circulating supply of 1.12B TEVA. During the last 24 hours, TEVA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.068387, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, TEVA moved +0.52% in the last hour and +0.88% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 8.21K.

Tevaera (TEVA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 537.52K$ 537.52K $ 537.52K Volume (24H) $ 8.21K$ 8.21K $ 8.21K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.92M$ 1.92M $ 1.92M Circulation Supply 1.12B 1.12B 1.12B Total Supply 4,000,000,000.0 4,000,000,000.0 4,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Tevaera is $ 537.52K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 8.21K. The circulating supply of TEVA is 1.12B, with a total supply of 4000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.92M.