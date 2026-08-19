testibull Price Today

The live testibull (TESTIBULL) price today is $ 0, with a 1.34% change over the past 24 hours. The current TESTIBULL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per TESTIBULL.

testibull currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 20,219, with a circulating supply of 999.78M TESTIBULL. During the last 24 hours, TESTIBULL traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00551229, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, TESTIBULL moved -0.12% in the last hour and -27.47% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

testibull (TESTIBULL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 20.22K$ 20.22K $ 20.22K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 20.22K$ 20.22K $ 20.22K Circulation Supply 999.78M 999.78M 999.78M Total Supply 999,780,687.959657 999,780,687.959657 999,780,687.959657

The current Market Cap of testibull is $ 20.22K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TESTIBULL is 999.78M, with a total supply of 999780687.959657. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 20.22K.