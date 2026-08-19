TensorUSD Price Today

The live TensorUSD (SN113) price today is $ 0.504985, with a 4.40% change over the past 24 hours. The current SN113 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.504985 per SN113.

TensorUSD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 740,586, with a circulating supply of 1.47M SN113. During the last 24 hours, SN113 traded between $ 0.50568 (low) and $ 0.530915 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.31, while the all-time low was $ 0.00815424.

In short-term performance, SN113 moved -1.13% in the last hour and -6.96% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6.44K.

TensorUSD (SN113) Market Information

Market Cap $ 740.59K$ 740.59K $ 740.59K Volume (24H) $ 6.44K$ 6.44K $ 6.44K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 740.59K$ 740.59K $ 740.59K Circulation Supply 1.47M 1.47M 1.47M Total Supply 1,466,504.104834997 1,466,504.104834997 1,466,504.104834997

The current Market Cap of TensorUSD is $ 740.59K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.44K. The circulating supply of SN113 is 1.47M, with a total supply of 1466504.104834997. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 740.59K.