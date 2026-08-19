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The live Tensora price today is 0 USD.TORA market cap is 32,710 USD. Track real-time TORA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Tensora price today is 0 USD.TORA market cap is 32,710 USD. Track real-time TORA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Tensora Price (TORA)

Unlisted

1 TORA to USD Live Price:

$0.00003272
$0.00003272$0.00003272
-2.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Tensora (TORA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 07:47:17 (UTC+8)

Tensora Price Today

The live Tensora (TORA) price today is $ 0, with a 0.79% change over the past 24 hours. The current TORA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per TORA.

Tensora currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 32,710, with a circulating supply of 1.00B TORA. During the last 24 hours, TORA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01225463, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, TORA moved +0.03% in the last hour and -0.80% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Tensora (TORA) Market Information

$ 32.71K
$ 32.71K$ 32.71K

--
----

$ 32.71K
$ 32.71K$ 32.71K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Tensora is $ 32.71K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TORA is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 32.71K.

Tensora Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.01225463
$ 0.01225463$ 0.01225463

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.03%

-0.79%

-0.80%

-0.80%

Tensora (TORA) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Tensora to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Tensora to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Tensora to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Tensora to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-0.79%
30 Days$ 0-21.98%
60 Days$ 0-31.40%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Tensora

Tensora (TORA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of TORA in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Tensora (TORA) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Tensora could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Tensora will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for TORA price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Tensora Price Prediction.

What is Tensora (TORA)

Tensora is an AI-powered Layer 2 (L2) rollup built with the OP Stack and secured by Binance Smart Chain (BSC). It uses BSC calldata as its data availability layer, creating a decentralized network where anyone can contribute compute, inference, or evaluation and earn $TORA in return. Essentially “Bittensor built on BSC,” Tensora brings decentralized machine intelligence to the EVM ecosystem. It features a modular architecture with on-chain smart contracts for staking, governance, and subnet creation, while off-chain nodes handle AI model inference and validation. Users can deploy or join specialized subnets for different intelligence types such as language, trading, or vision, and participate in reward cycles through staking and delegation. With native OP Stack bridging, ERC-4337 account abstraction, and Paymaster integration, Tensora allows users to pay gas in $TORA instead of BNB. Designed to be fully upgradeable and governed by its community, Tensora unites the scalability of rollups with the incentive structure of AI networks, enabling open, permissionless markets for machine intelligence across the EVM world.

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About Tensora

Which blockchain network does Tensora run on?

Tensora operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of TORA?

The token is priced at £, marking a price movement of -0.79% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Tensora belong to?

Tensora falls under the Smart Contract Platform,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Layer 2 (L2) category. This classification helps investors compare TORA with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Tensora?

Its market capitalization is £24108.42694615800000, placing the asset at rank #6146. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of TORA is currently circulating?

There are 1000000000.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Tensora today?

Over the past day, TORA generated £-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Tensora fluctuated between £ and £, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Tensora

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 07:47:17 (UTC+8)

Tensora (TORA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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