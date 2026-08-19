TENEX Price Today

The live TENEX (SN67) price today is $ 1.15, with a 5.89% change over the past 24 hours. The current SN67 to USD conversion rate is $ 1.15 per SN67.

TENEX currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,281,281, with a circulating supply of 1.12M SN67. During the last 24 hours, SN67 traded between $ 1.056 (low) and $ 1.2 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 48.12, while the all-time low was $ 0.01483918.

In short-term performance, SN67 moved -1.15% in the last hour and -10.38% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 50.69K.

TENEX (SN67) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.28M$ 1.28M $ 1.28M Volume (24H) $ 50.69K$ 50.69K $ 50.69K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.28M$ 1.28M $ 1.28M Circulation Supply 1.12M 1.12M 1.12M Total Supply 1,115,959.570749927 1,115,959.570749927 1,115,959.570749927

The current Market Cap of TENEX is $ 1.28M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 50.69K. The circulating supply of SN67 is 1.12M, with a total supply of 1115959.570749927. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.28M.