Tendie Price (TENDIE)
The live price of Tendie (TENDIE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.31K USD. TENDIE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Tendie Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Tendie price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 998.51M USD
Get real-time price updates of the TENDIE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate TENDIE price information.
During today, the price change of Tendie to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Tendie to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Tendie to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Tendie to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-17.41%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-41.79%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Tendie: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$Tendie is a playful yet high-risk meme coin built on the Solana blockchain, inspired by the idea of "tendies," a slang term popularized by online investment communities to represent quick, high-reward gains—often accompanied by a side of wild speculation. In the same way a crispy chicken tender satisfies your cravings, Tendie aims to serve up sizzling opportunities for thrill-seeking investors. With a lighthearted vibe and a strong community, Tendie offers a blend of meme culture, fun, and the potential for fast returns. This is the token for those who aren’t afraid to dip into something bold!
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 TENDIE to VND
₫--
|1 TENDIE to AUD
A$--
|1 TENDIE to GBP
￡--
|1 TENDIE to EUR
€--
|1 TENDIE to USD
$--
|1 TENDIE to MYR
RM--
|1 TENDIE to TRY
₺--
|1 TENDIE to JPY
¥--
|1 TENDIE to RUB
₽--
|1 TENDIE to INR
₹--
|1 TENDIE to IDR
Rp--
|1 TENDIE to KRW
₩--
|1 TENDIE to PHP
₱--
|1 TENDIE to EGP
￡E.--
|1 TENDIE to BRL
R$--
|1 TENDIE to CAD
C$--
|1 TENDIE to BDT
৳--
|1 TENDIE to NGN
₦--
|1 TENDIE to UAH
₴--
|1 TENDIE to VES
Bs--
|1 TENDIE to PKR
Rs--
|1 TENDIE to KZT
₸--
|1 TENDIE to THB
฿--
|1 TENDIE to TWD
NT$--
|1 TENDIE to AED
د.إ--
|1 TENDIE to CHF
Fr--
|1 TENDIE to HKD
HK$--
|1 TENDIE to MAD
.د.م--
|1 TENDIE to MXN
$--