Which blockchain network does Tenbin Gold run on?

Tenbin Gold operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of TGLD?

The token is priced at £3208.6761120706020000, marking a price movement of -1.56% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Tenbin Gold belong to?

Tenbin Gold falls under the Tokenized Assets,Tokenized Gold,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),Tokenized Commodities,Tenbin Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare TGLD with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Tenbin Gold?

Its market capitalization is £448488.23362940940000, placing the asset at rank #3104. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of TGLD is currently circulating?

There are 139.7779617457141 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Tenbin Gold today?

Over the past day, TGLD generated £-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Tenbin Gold fluctuated between £3208.3444461541920000 and £3259.1040720723180000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.