Tegbotsystem Price Today

The live Tegbotsystem (TEG) price today is $ 0.02290837, with a 6.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current TEG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02290837 per TEG.

Tegbotsystem currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 98,699, with a circulating supply of 4.31M TEG. During the last 24 hours, TEG traded between $ 0.02143708 (low) and $ 0.0230309 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.224732, while the all-time low was $ 0.01853866.

In short-term performance, TEG moved -0.02% in the last hour and +6.52% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 167.49.

Tegbotsystem (TEG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 98.70K$ 98.70K $ 98.70K Volume (24H) $ 167.49$ 167.49 $ 167.49 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 114.55K$ 114.55K $ 114.55K Circulation Supply 4.31M 4.31M 4.31M Total Supply 4,999,980.087536065 4,999,980.087536065 4,999,980.087536065

The current Market Cap of Tegbotsystem is $ 98.70K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 167.49. The circulating supply of TEG is 4.31M, with a total supply of 4999980.087536065. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 114.55K.