Teddy - The Tile Doge, is a coin with a Doge on it! Dogecoin dev sold his Teddy, just like he sold his Dogecoin.... History repeats! Developer and team sold, left group inactive, community insisted to let them participate and now, we take over! Community claimed ownership for this token on Jul 24, 2025. We are listed on CoinMarketCap, CoinMun, CoinGem, and currently have over 400 members in our Telegram CTO platform. Token Holders are over 700+ at this time of writing. The reality is, Teddy is a really strong and powerful narrative! Teddy is a dog owned by a female influencer that does home improvements and made a tweet introducing the Teddy as the Tile Dog. Doge dev reacted to her post and she is followed by Doge dev and freaking Elon Musk. The original devs sent Doge developer, Billy, 3% supply which happens to him a lot but he never interacts with the projects, but in this case he did! He sold the same way he sold Doge back in the day. We want to continue pushing this token with support and in unity with the community as this potential can be as promising or more than the catalyst of Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Pepe, Neiro, or Manyu.