MYSTEN is a meme token on the Sui blockchain, parodying Mysten Labs, the creators of Sui, while taking on a Pokémon theme. Team Rocket turns into Team Mysten with each founder finding a new look. Mysten focuses heavily on community engagement by inviting everyone to create their own Mystémon using Pokémon-themed telegram character creation tool, MystenDex, and then wearing it or sharing it. Together Evan, Sam Adeniyi and their Mystémon are ready to blast off again. Official Website: https://www.teammysten.com/

Team Mysten (MYSTEN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Team Mysten (MYSTEN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 363.43K $ 363.43K $ 363.43K Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 9.53B $ 9.53B $ 9.53B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 381.21K $ 381.21K $ 381.21K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Team Mysten (MYSTEN) price

Team Mysten (MYSTEN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Team Mysten (MYSTEN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MYSTEN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MYSTEN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MYSTEN's tokenomics, explore MYSTEN token's live price!

