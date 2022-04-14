TaxSolutions AI (TSAI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into TaxSolutions AI (TSAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

TaxSolutions AI (TSAI) Information TaxSolutions.AI is an AI-powered platform designed to simplify DeFi tax reporting. It automates tax calculations by analyzing multi-chain assets and transactions, providing users with instant, accurate tax reports. The platform supports seamless wallet integration, real-time insights, and advanced features like AI-driven tax minimization for premium users. Users can access additional features by upgrading to premium tiers through $TSAI tokens, enabling enhanced reporting, priority support, and exclusive benefits. The project aims to make DeFi tax compliance effortless and accessible for individuals and accountants alike.

TaxSolutions AI (TSAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of TaxSolutions AI (TSAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TSAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TSAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

