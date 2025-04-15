TasteNFT Price (TASTE)
The live price of TasteNFT (TASTE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 371.42K USD. TASTE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key TasteNFT Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- TasteNFT price change within the day is -0.80%
- It has a circulating supply of 604.10T USD
Get real-time price updates of the TASTE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate TASTE price information.
During today, the price change of TasteNFT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of TasteNFT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of TasteNFT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of TasteNFT to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.80%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-5.07%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-14.68%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of TasteNFT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.18%
-0.80%
+4.01%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
TasteNFT is a static liquidity protocol with a purpose. Join our fast growing community empowering creators of exclusive NFT artwork with sensual Taste!
