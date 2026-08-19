Tardimals Price Today

The live Tardimals (TARDIMALS) price today is $ 0, with a 25.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current TARDIMALS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per TARDIMALS.

Tardimals currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 9,393.05, with a circulating supply of 957.29M TARDIMALS. During the last 24 hours, TARDIMALS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, TARDIMALS moved -4.52% in the last hour and -84.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Tardimals (TARDIMALS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 9.39K$ 9.39K $ 9.39K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 9.39K$ 9.39K $ 9.39K Circulation Supply 957.29M 957.29M 957.29M Total Supply 957,248,781.739559 957,248,781.739559 957,248,781.739559

The current Market Cap of Tardimals is $ 9.39K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TARDIMALS is 957.29M, with a total supply of 957248781.739559. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.39K.