Tardi Price Today

The live Tardi (TARDI) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current TARDI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per TARDI.

Tardi currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 98,952, with a circulating supply of 1.00B TARDI. During the last 24 hours, TARDI traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04357049, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, TARDI moved -- in the last hour and -3.35% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Tardi (TARDI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 98.95K$ 98.95K $ 98.95K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 98.95K$ 98.95K $ 98.95K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Tardi is $ 98.95K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TARDI is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 98.95K.