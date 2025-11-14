Tapestry AI (TAPS) Tokenomics
SteamBot Willie is Tapestry AI's pioneering agent, engineered to navigate the complex and often unreliable landscape of copyright and public domain works. He is more than just a discovery tool; Willie is fundamentally a verification engine, designed to provide creators with a trustworthy "single source of truth."
He systematically ingests vast amounts of data from various sources, but critically, Willie lives by the "don't trust, verify" mantra. His verification process utilizes a deep understanding of copyright law to analyze each work. This allows Willie to identify genuinely available public domain and CC0 assets, distinguish them from protected works, and clearly flag items where the status remains uncertain.
With multimodal scanning abilities in development, Willie will become the google image search of IP verification and the go-to agent for discovering sleeping giants and revitalizing dormant IP gold mines.
Understanding the tokenomics of Tapestry AI (TAPS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TAPS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TAPS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
