TAPE Price Today

The live TAPE (TAPE) price today is $ 0, with a 6.85% change over the past 24 hours. The current TAPE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per TAPE.

TAPE currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 11,121.8, with a circulating supply of 999.98M TAPE. During the last 24 hours, TAPE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, TAPE moved +0.17% in the last hour and -28.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

TAPE (TAPE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 11.12K$ 11.12K $ 11.12K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.12K$ 11.12K $ 11.12K Circulation Supply 999.98M 999.98M 999.98M Total Supply 999,984,209.15081 999,984,209.15081 999,984,209.15081

The current Market Cap of TAPE is $ 11.12K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TAPE is 999.98M, with a total supply of 999984209.15081. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.12K.