TAOlie is a leading DePIN player on the Solana ecosystem, offering One-Click Bittensor Mining and a Decentralized Compute Marketplace Utility. Committed to democratizing access to decentralized compute power, TAOlie enables incentivized machine learning for everyone through effortless 1-click deployment from our platform.
TAOlie's Decentralized Compute Marketplace allows owners of idle GPUs to list their GPUs on TAOlie's Marketplace so they can be rented for a fee. TAOlie also provides easy deployment for GPU owners to mine Bittensor via their TAO Subnet templates.
Understanding the tokenomics of TAOlie Coin (TAOLIE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TAOLIE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TAOLIE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.