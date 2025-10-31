Tanuki (TANUKI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00379147$ 0.00379147 $ 0.00379147 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +0.45% Price Change (1D) -5.14% Price Change (7D) -6.79% Price Change (7D) -6.79%

Tanuki (TANUKI) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, TANUKI traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. TANUKI's all-time high price is $ 0.00379147, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, TANUKI has changed by +0.45% over the past hour, -5.14% over 24 hours, and -6.79% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Tanuki (TANUKI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 37.29K$ 37.29K $ 37.29K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 37.29K$ 37.29K $ 37.29K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Tanuki is $ 37.29K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TANUKI is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 37.29K.