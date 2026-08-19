Talent Protocol Price (TALENT)
The live Talent Protocol (TALENT) price today is $ 0, with a 1.74% change over the past 24 hours. The current TALENT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per TALENT.
Talent Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 51,879, with a circulating supply of 277.52M TALENT. During the last 24 hours, TALENT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.151579, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, TALENT moved +0.09% in the last hour and -2.53% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 111.83.
The current Market Cap of Talent Protocol is $ 51.88K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 111.83. The circulating supply of TALENT is 277.52M, with a total supply of 586389788.7172114. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 109.62K.
+0.09%
-1.73%
-2.53%
-2.53%
During today, the price change of Talent Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Talent Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Talent Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Talent Protocol to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.73%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-14.35%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-26.44%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Talent Protocol could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Talent Protocol brings professional reputation onchain to make great builders stand out.
Talent Protocol is an open professional reputation ecosystem, that aggregates verifiable user data under one onchain identity.
It’s core components are:
Ecosystem Apps: the primary tools for collecting verified reputation data, including 1st-party apps built by the core team, like the Talent Passport, and 3rd-party ecosystem apps like Basenames.
Talent Protocol: an hybrid system that indexes, curates and generates reputation data. Includes both offchain and onchain elements, like the Talent API and custom smart contracts, ensuring interoperability while enhancing performance and accessibility.
$TALENT: the utility token for Talent Protocol, designed to incentivize ecosystem participants to create verifiable data and align them with the long-term success of the project.
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What is the current price of Talent Protocol?
The live price of Talent Protocol (TALENT) is £ GBP. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.
How is Talent Protocol positioned in the market?
Talent Protocol currently sits at market rank #5661, supported by a market capitalization of £38236.65794985420000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.
What is the circulating supply of TALENT?
The circulating supply of TALENT is 277518856.7095175 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.
What is the 24-hour price range of Talent Protocol?
During the last 24 hours, Talent Protocol traded within a range of £ (24-hour low) and £ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.
How far is Talent Protocol from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?
Talent Protocol reached an all-time high of £0.11171908431891420000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is £. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.
How active is TALENT trading today?
Trading volume over the past 24 hours is £--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.
What influences the recent trend direction for Talent Protocol?
The current price movement of -1.73% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Decentralized Identifier (DID),Base Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.
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