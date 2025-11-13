Tairon is the onchain MCP Supergraph, bringing every on-chain data source to AI. It provides developers with a unified way to discover, test, and integrate Model Context Protocol (MCP) compatible servers across Web3 and traditional applications. Tairon solves connectivity for LLMs, securely exposing blockchain data to intelligent systems.

For developers, it removes manually integrating protocol endpoints.

For LLMs and autonomous systems, it provides a machine-readable map of callable functionality across the decentralized stack.

For protocols, it ensures their data and tooling can be easily exposed, tested, and consumed by the next generation of applications.

Tairon standardizes MCP servers for AI. The result is a unified, verifiable, and interoperable data fabric that brings every on-chain data source into the reach of intelligence.