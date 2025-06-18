TAIKI INU Price (TAIKI)
The live price of TAIKI INU (TAIKI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 37.82K USD. TAIKI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key TAIKI INU Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- TAIKI INU price change within the day is +15.62%
- It has a circulating supply of 909.63B USD
During today, the price change of TAIKI INU to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of TAIKI INU to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of TAIKI INU to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of TAIKI INU to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+15.62%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of TAIKI INU: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.57%
+15.62%
-59.75%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$TAIKI is a community-driven meme token honoring one of the earliest and most iconic Shiba Inu images on the internet — a 2008 public domain photo of Taiki, taken by Italian photographer Roberto Vasarri. The project aims to preserve a piece of meme and internet history by putting Taiki “on-chain.” It has no presale, no team allocation, and no tax — 100% fair launch, fully decentralized, and owned by the community.
Understanding the tokenomics of TAIKI INU (TAIKI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TAIKI token's extensive tokenomics now!
