SyrupUSDC (SYRUPUSDC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SyrupUSDC (SYRUPUSDC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SyrupUSDC (SYRUPUSDC) Information SyrupUSDC is Maple Finance's yield-bearing stablecoin. It is powered by Syrup and allows DeFi lenders to leverage their capital to earn yield. Maple yield is generated from fixed rate, overcollateralised loans to institutional borrowers. These short duration loans enable Maple to provide consistent high yield and short term liquidity for users. Syrup is Maple's DeFi platform offering decentralized access to Maple's yield generation opportunities. Official Website: https://maple.finance/ Buy SYRUPUSDC Now!

SyrupUSDC (SYRUPUSDC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SyrupUSDC (SYRUPUSDC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 871.66M $ 871.66M $ 871.66M Total Supply: $ 781.43M $ 781.43M $ 781.43M Circulating Supply: $ 781.32M $ 781.32M $ 781.32M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 871.66M $ 871.66M $ 871.66M All-Time High: $ 1.12 $ 1.12 $ 1.12 All-Time Low: $ 1.055 $ 1.055 $ 1.055 Current Price: $ 1.12 $ 1.12 $ 1.12 Learn more about SyrupUSDC (SYRUPUSDC) price

SyrupUSDC (SYRUPUSDC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SyrupUSDC (SYRUPUSDC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SYRUPUSDC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SYRUPUSDC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SYRUPUSDC's tokenomics, explore SYRUPUSDC token's live price!

SYRUPUSDC Price Prediction Want to know where SYRUPUSDC might be heading? Our SYRUPUSDC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SYRUPUSDC token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!