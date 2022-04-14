Syrax AI (SYRAX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Syrax AI (SYRAX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Syrax AI (SYRAX) Information Syrax AI is a trading infrastructure platform built for Solana meme coin traders, designed to protect users from scams and insider farming. Our ecosystem includes advanced tools like a Telegram token scanner, AI-powered analysis, and real-time bundle detection. Soon, our all-in-one trading platform will launch, offering fast trading, wallet tracking, sniper insights, and detailed token metrics, all in one place. $SYRAX holders unlock premium features, unlimited scans, reduced fees, and earn a share of platform revenue. Syrax is built for the people, not the grifters, bringing transparency, safety, and real utility to Solana trading. Official Website: https://www.syrax.ai/ Whitepaper: https://docs.syrax.ai/getting-started/introduction Buy SYRAX Now!

Syrax AI (SYRAX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Syrax AI (SYRAX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 5.58M Total Supply: $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 40.82M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 13.66M All-Time High: $ 0.183403 All-Time Low: $ 0.0450678 Current Price: $ 0.136632

Syrax AI (SYRAX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Syrax AI (SYRAX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SYRAX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SYRAX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

