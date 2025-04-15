Sypher Price (SYPHER)
The live price of Sypher (SYPHER) today is 0.0457307 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 45.73K USD. SYPHER to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Sypher Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Sypher price change within the day is +2.38%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00M USD
During today, the price change of Sypher to USD was $ +0.00106288.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sypher to USD was $ -0.0037366372.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sypher to USD was $ -0.0209022042.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sypher to USD was $ -0.0670546235535294.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00106288
|+2.38%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0037366372
|-8.17%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0209022042
|-45.70%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0670546235535294
|-59.45%
Discover the latest price analysis of Sypher: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+2.38%
-4.59%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Sypher is the token for the Tukyo ecosystem. All products and developments made by Tukyo use SYPHER as the core value accrual mechanism, and logical device for performing onchain checks and processes. SYPHER the token has a capped supply of 1 million tokens, with 750,000 immediately released into circulation. The remaining 250,000 have been distributed into the rewards pool for deSypher and saved for future development purposes. The game is hosted on Base, as well as the token. More details are available on the tokenomics page about the distribution. Sypherbot is a telegram bot with group admin, moderation and multi-chain crypto capabilities. It is also an LLM bot with the ability to respond intelligently to queries, as well as run functions by command using intent processing.
