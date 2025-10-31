Synthswap (SYNTH) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.113836 $ 0.113836 $ 0.113836 24H Low $ 0.116718 $ 0.116718 $ 0.116718 24H High 24H Low $ 0.113836$ 0.113836 $ 0.113836 24H High $ 0.116718$ 0.116718 $ 0.116718 All Time High $ 82.91$ 82.91 $ 82.91 Lowest Price $ 0.11191$ 0.11191 $ 0.11191 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -1.62% Price Change (7D) +0.61% Price Change (7D) +0.61%

Synthswap (SYNTH) real-time price is $0.114198. Over the past 24 hours, SYNTH traded between a low of $ 0.113836 and a high of $ 0.116718, showing active market volatility. SYNTH's all-time high price is $ 82.91, while its all-time low price is $ 0.11191.

In terms of short-term performance, SYNTH has changed by -- over the past hour, -1.62% over 24 hours, and +0.61% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Synthswap (SYNTH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 25.14K$ 25.14K $ 25.14K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 25.14K$ 25.14K $ 25.14K Circulation Supply 220.10K 220.10K 220.10K Total Supply 220,096.0 220,096.0 220,096.0

The current Market Cap of Synthswap is $ 25.14K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SYNTH is 220.10K, with a total supply of 220096.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 25.14K.