Synthetix sUSD (SUSD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.980096 24H High $ 0.99915 All Time High $ 2.45 Lowest Price $ 0.429697 Price Change (1H) -0.32% Price Change (1D) +0.04% Price Change (7D) -0.66%

Synthetix sUSD (SUSD) real-time price is $0.986107. Over the past 24 hours, SUSD traded between a low of $ 0.980096 and a high of $ 0.99915, showing active market volatility. SUSD's all-time high price is $ 2.45, while its all-time low price is $ 0.429697.

In terms of short-term performance, SUSD has changed by -0.32% over the past hour, +0.04% over 24 hours, and -0.66% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Synthetix sUSD (SUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 43.09M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 43.09M Circulation Supply 43.69M Total Supply 43,691,341.64256437

The current Market Cap of Synthetix sUSD is $ 43.09M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SUSD is 43.69M, with a total supply of 43691341.64256437. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 43.09M.