SynthesizeAI (SYNTH) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00169867$ 0.00169867 $ 0.00169867 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -1.24% Price Change (1D) -4.42% Price Change (7D) +7.45% Price Change (7D) +7.45%

SynthesizeAI (SYNTH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 68.84K$ 68.84K $ 68.84K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 71.63K$ 71.63K $ 71.63K Circulation Supply 961.00M 961.00M 961.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

