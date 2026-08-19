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The live Syndicate price today is 0.00939094 USD.SYND market cap is 4,495,026 USD. Track real-time SYND to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Syndicate price today is 0.00939094 USD.SYND market cap is 4,495,026 USD. Track real-time SYND to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Syndicate Price (SYND)

Unlisted

1 SYND to USD Live Price:

$0.00938059
$0.00938059$0.00938059
+0.08%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Syndicate (SYND) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 07:39:58 (UTC+8)

Syndicate Price Today

The live Syndicate (SYND) price today is $ 0.00939094, with a 8.99% change over the past 24 hours. The current SYND to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00939094 per SYND.

Syndicate currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 4,495,026, with a circulating supply of 478.70M SYND. During the last 24 hours, SYND traded between $ 0.00720932 (low) and $ 0.00955978 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.61, while the all-time low was $ 0.0042065.

In short-term performance, SYND moved -0.11% in the last hour and +17.63% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 29.38K.

Syndicate (SYND) Market Information

$ 4.50M
$ 4.50M$ 4.50M

$ 29.38K
$ 29.38K$ 29.38K

$ 9.39M
$ 9.39M$ 9.39M

478.70M
478.70M 478.70M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Syndicate is $ 4.50M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 29.38K. The circulating supply of SYND is 478.70M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.39M.

Syndicate Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00720932
$ 0.00720932$ 0.00720932
24H Low
$ 0.00955978
$ 0.00955978$ 0.00955978
24H High

$ 0.00720932
$ 0.00720932$ 0.00720932

$ 0.00955978
$ 0.00955978$ 0.00955978

$ 2.61
$ 2.61$ 2.61

$ 0.0042065
$ 0.0042065$ 0.0042065

-0.11%

+8.99%

+17.63%

+17.63%

Syndicate (SYND) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Syndicate to USD was $ +0.00077472.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Syndicate to USD was $ -0.0012541919.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Syndicate to USD was $ -0.0039226003.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Syndicate to USD was $ +0.001846956016334491.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00077472+8.99%
30 Days$ -0.0012541919-13.35%
60 Days$ -0.0039226003-41.77%
90 Days$ +0.001846956016334491+0.24%

Price Prediction for Syndicate

Syndicate (SYND) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SYND in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Syndicate (SYND) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Syndicate could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Syndicate will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SYND price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Syndicate Price Prediction.

What is Syndicate (SYND)

The Syndicate Network enables developers to build and operate smart rollups—application-specific blockchains (appchains) with programmable, onchain smart sequencers. Anticipated to launch on September 17, 2025, Syndicate moves sequencing logic from centralized, offchain services into transparent smart contracts on Syndicate Network, allowing applications to customize their transaction ordering, fee structures, and governance models. The SYND token, with a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens, serves as both the native gas token for Syndicate Network and Commons Chain (Syndicate's L3 that settles on Base) and the governance token for the entire network. Originally deployed on Ethereum Mainnet with bridging to Base, SYND launches with 92% of supply minted at genesis and 8% distributed through programmatic emissions over four years. SYND functions as essential infrastructure for network operations and governance. As the gas token, appchain operators use SYND to pay for sequencing transactions, deploying sequencer contracts, and writing blocks to Syndicate Network. As the governance token, SYND holders control the network's direction through a Wyoming Decentralized Unincorporated Nonprofit Association (DUNA), which holds the 258.7 million token treasury. Token holders vote on treasury deployments, network upgrades, and strategic partnerships, ensuring the community maintains control over the ecosystem's evolution. Starting with emissions anticipated October 1, 2025, holders also stake SYND on Commons Chain to earn from an 80 million token pool distributed over 48 thirty-day epochs across three pools: the Base Pool (30%) provides returns proportional to stake amount and duration, the Performance Pool (30%) rewards stakers based on the success of appchains they back, and the Appchain Pool (40%) directly funds appchains based on fees generated and stake attracted. Token holders interact with SYND through standard web3 infrastructure for both staking and governance. After bridging tokens from Ethereum or Base to Commons Chain, holders deposit SYND into the staking contract and allocate their stake across appchains for 30-day epochs. Beginning October 31, 2025, stakers must allocate 100% of their stake to specific appchains, creating direct alignment between token holders and ecosystem growth. Staking rewards are calculated based on both the amount staked and the performance of backed appchains—holders who identify successful appchains early earn outsized returns from the Performance Pool. Beyond staking, token holders participate in governance decisions that shape the network's future, from treasury allocations to protocol upgrades, ensuring the community retains sovereignty over the infrastructure they use. The smart sequencer architecture enables appchains to evolve through smart contract upgrades rather than infrastructure changes—modifying everything from transaction ordering to fee distribution through simple module updates. As the network matures, SYND's role expands to securing Syndicate Network itself through proof-of-stake validation, with the economic model shifting from emission-driven to fee-driven as usage grows. The governance structure ensures that major decisions—from emission schedule adjustments to treasury disbursements for ecosystem development—remain under token holder control through the DUNA framework. This design aligns incentives across all participants: developers capture value through customized appchains, token holders earn returns by backing successful projects while governing the network's direction, and the broader ecosystem benefits from purpose-built chains with programmable economics and atomic cross-chain composability.

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Syndicate (SYND) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

AppchainsBase EcosystemBase Native

About Syndicate

What is the live value of Syndicate today?

Today, Syndicate trades at £0.0069214549356696120000, experiencing a price movement of 8.99% over the last 24 hours. This price shifts constantly, reflecting real-time market sentiment.

How volatile is SYND right now?

The 24-hour volatility rate is --%, providing insight into how rapidly the token's price is moving. Higher volatility can create both trading opportunities and risk depending on market conditions.

What liquidity conditions does Syndicate have today?

Syndicate holds a liquidity score of --/100, which evaluates market depth across exchanges. Higher liquidity typically leads to tighter spreads and better execution for market orders.

What price levels has SYND traded within today?

Over the past 24 hours, it has traded between £0.0053135238322065360000 and £0.0070458959875066440000. This range helps traders gauge support and resistance zones for short-term strategies.

What is today's trading volume for SYND?

A total of £-- has been traded in the last day. Volume spikes often precede major price moves or shifts in market sentiment.

How should investors interpret Syndicate's risk level?

Risk is determined by volatility, liquidity depth, market rank, and supply distribution. As a Infrastructure,Smart Contract Platform,Ethereum Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Appchains,Base Native asset built on --, SYND's risk profile can fluctuate based on ecosystem updates or industry-wide trends.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Syndicate

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 07:39:58 (UTC+8)

Syndicate (SYND) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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