Syncoin (SNC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 29.08 $ 29.08 $ 29.08 24H Low $ 29.63 $ 29.63 $ 29.63 24H High 24H Low $ 29.08$ 29.08 $ 29.08 24H High $ 29.63$ 29.63 $ 29.63 All Time High $ 31.83$ 31.83 $ 31.83 Lowest Price $ 25.03$ 25.03 $ 25.03 Price Change (1H) +0.01% Price Change (1D) +1.83% Price Change (7D) -0.87% Price Change (7D) -0.87%

Syncoin (SNC) real-time price is $29.62. Over the past 24 hours, SNC traded between a low of $ 29.08 and a high of $ 29.63, showing active market volatility. SNC's all-time high price is $ 31.83, while its all-time low price is $ 25.03.

In terms of short-term performance, SNC has changed by +0.01% over the past hour, +1.83% over 24 hours, and -0.87% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Syncoin (SNC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.21M$ 1.21M $ 1.21M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 47.93M$ 47.93M $ 47.93M Circulation Supply 40.70K 40.70K 40.70K Total Supply 1,618,033.0 1,618,033.0 1,618,033.0

The current Market Cap of Syncoin is $ 1.21M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SNC is 40.70K, with a total supply of 1618033.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 47.93M.