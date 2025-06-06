Synatra Staked SOL Price (YSOL)
The live price of Synatra Staked SOL (YSOL) today is 247.34 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. YSOL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Synatra Staked SOL Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Synatra Staked SOL price change within the day is -0.47%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the YSOL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate YSOL price information.
During today, the price change of Synatra Staked SOL to USD was $ -1.1682321624171.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Synatra Staked SOL to USD was $ +20.3099530900.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Synatra Staked SOL to USD was $ +121.7087669380.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Synatra Staked SOL to USD was $ +30.824594712599.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -1.1682321624171
|-0.47%
|30 Days
|$ +20.3099530900
|+8.21%
|60 Days
|$ +121.7087669380
|+49.21%
|90 Days
|$ +30.824594712599
|+14.24%
Discover the latest price analysis of Synatra Staked SOL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.47%
-7.88%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Synthetic staking for SOL. Deposit SOL, get ySOL. On the backend automated bots use the SOL to earn yield through NFT collateralized lending.
|1 YSOL to VND
₫6,508,752.1
|1 YSOL to AUD
A$378.4302
|1 YSOL to GBP
￡180.5582
|1 YSOL to EUR
€215.1858
|1 YSOL to USD
$247.34
|1 YSOL to MYR
RM1,043.7748
|1 YSOL to TRY
₺9,715.5152
|1 YSOL to JPY
¥35,500.7102
|1 YSOL to RUB
₽19,104.5416
|1 YSOL to INR
₹21,239.0858
|1 YSOL to IDR
Rp3,989,354.2802
|1 YSOL to KRW
₩335,148.1734
|1 YSOL to PHP
₱13,761.9976
|1 YSOL to EGP
￡E.12,277.9576
|1 YSOL to BRL
R$1,380.1572
|1 YSOL to CAD
C$336.3824
|1 YSOL to BDT
৳30,232.3682
|1 YSOL to NGN
₦385,865.2404
|1 YSOL to UAH
₴10,249.7696
|1 YSOL to VES
Bs23,991.98
|1 YSOL to PKR
Rs69,789.4544
|1 YSOL to KZT
₸126,192.868
|1 YSOL to THB
฿8,073.1776
|1 YSOL to TWD
NT$7,407.833
|1 YSOL to AED
د.إ907.7378
|1 YSOL to CHF
Fr200.3454
|1 YSOL to HKD
HK$1,939.1456
|1 YSOL to MAD
.د.م2,263.161
|1 YSOL to MXN
$4,736.561