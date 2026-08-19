SYNAPZ Price Today

The live SYNAPZ (SYNAPZ) price today is $ 0, with a 0.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current SYNAPZ to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SYNAPZ.

SYNAPZ currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 293,603, with a circulating supply of 999.99M SYNAPZ. During the last 24 hours, SYNAPZ traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00127004, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SYNAPZ moved +0.05% in the last hour and -1.23% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 265.70.

SYNAPZ (SYNAPZ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 293.60K$ 293.60K $ 293.60K Volume (24H) $ 265.70$ 265.70 $ 265.70 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 293.60K$ 293.60K $ 293.60K Circulation Supply 999.99M 999.99M 999.99M Total Supply 999,993,605.182838 999,993,605.182838 999,993,605.182838

The current Market Cap of SYNAPZ is $ 293.60K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 265.70. The circulating supply of SYNAPZ is 999.99M, with a total supply of 999993605.182838. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 293.60K.