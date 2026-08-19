Synapse Power Price Today

The live Synapse Power (XNAP) price today is $ 0.01215513, with a 0.23% change over the past 24 hours. The current XNAP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01215513 per XNAP.

Synapse Power currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,835,207, with a circulating supply of 150.98M XNAP. During the last 24 hours, XNAP traded between $ 0.01203616 (low) and $ 0.01219017 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01262545, while the all-time low was $ 0.00650415.

In short-term performance, XNAP moved +0.29% in the last hour and -1.29% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.33K.

Synapse Power (XNAP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.84M$ 1.84M $ 1.84M Volume (24H) $ 5.33K$ 5.33K $ 5.33K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 12.14M$ 12.14M $ 12.14M Circulation Supply 150.98M 150.98M 150.98M Total Supply 999,112,109.64 999,112,109.64 999,112,109.64

The current Market Cap of Synapse Power is $ 1.84M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.33K. The circulating supply of XNAP is 150.98M, with a total supply of 999112109.64. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.14M.