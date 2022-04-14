SYMMIO (SYMM) Information

The Symmio Protocol - a trustless clearing house for derivatives. Symmio is a trustless hybrid (combining on and offchain) clearing house acting as communication, settlement & clearing layer for permissionless derivatives. At its core, Symmio is an intent-centric, meta-derivatives engine, with its first use case being a new type of hyper-efficient perps trading technology. Solving the DeFi fragmentation problem by permissionlessly synthesizing exposure to virtually any established and yet-to-be-discovered assets."

Picked up from symmio website and symmio docs