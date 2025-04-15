Symbiosis Price (SIS)
The live price of Symbiosis (SIS) today is 0.056597 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.70M USD. SIS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Symbiosis Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Symbiosis price change within the day is +0.79%
- It has a circulating supply of 65.32M USD
During today, the price change of Symbiosis to USD was $ +0.00044638.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Symbiosis to USD was $ -0.0060583070.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Symbiosis to USD was $ -0.0147048740.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Symbiosis to USD was $ -0.04759726053155699.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00044638
|+0.79%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0060583070
|-10.70%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0147048740
|-25.98%
|90 Days
|$ -0.04759726053155699
|-45.68%
Discover the latest price analysis of Symbiosis: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.32%
+0.79%
-2.33%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Symbiosis, a decentralized multi-chain liquidity protocol, is called. It allows users to exchange tokens between all chains while remaining the sole owner of the funds. The following requirements are met by the Symbiosis protocol: Uniswap-like UX, but simple There are no additional wallets, waiting times, or additional steps required to complete a swap. Fully decentralized It connects any chain that receives enough market attention. Our ultimate goal is to connect all networks. Non-Custodial Symbiosis staff and no other individual have access to user funds. Limitless cross-chain Liquidity It targets as many token pairs across all chains as possible while offering the best prices to swap between any token pair.
