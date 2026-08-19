Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesUNITREEEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
The live SyFu Excavation Token price today is 0.935445 USD.EVT market cap is 877,938 USD. Track real-time EVT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live SyFu Excavation Token price today is 0.935445 USD.EVT market cap is 877,938 USD. Track real-time EVT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

More About EVT

EVT Price Info

What is EVT

EVT Whitepaper

EVT Official Website

EVT Tokenomics

EVT Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

SyFu Excavation Token Logo

SyFu Excavation Token Price (EVT)

Unlisted

1 EVT to USD Live Price:

$0.929792
$0.929792$0.929792
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
SyFu Excavation Token (EVT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 07:38:29 (UTC+8)

SyFu Excavation Token Price Today

The live SyFu Excavation Token (EVT) price today is $ 0.935445, with a 0.98% change over the past 24 hours. The current EVT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.935445 per EVT.

SyFu Excavation Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 877,938, with a circulating supply of 938.66K EVT. During the last 24 hours, EVT traded between $ 0.917487 (low) and $ 1.83 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.83, while the all-time low was $ 0.617428.

In short-term performance, EVT moved +0.04% in the last hour and +0.54% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.48K.

SyFu Excavation Token (EVT) Market Information

$ 877.94K
$ 877.94K$ 877.94K

$ 4.48K
$ 4.48K$ 4.48K

$ 2.85M
$ 2.85M$ 2.85M

938.66K
938.66K 938.66K

3,043,655.0
3,043,655.0 3,043,655.0

The current Market Cap of SyFu Excavation Token is $ 877.94K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.48K. The circulating supply of EVT is 938.66K, with a total supply of 3043655.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.85M.

SyFu Excavation Token Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.917487
$ 0.917487$ 0.917487
24H Low
$ 1.83
$ 1.83$ 1.83
24H High

$ 0.917487
$ 0.917487$ 0.917487

$ 1.83
$ 1.83$ 1.83

$ 1.83
$ 1.83$ 1.83

$ 0.617428
$ 0.617428$ 0.617428

+0.04%

+0.98%

+0.54%

+0.54%

SyFu Excavation Token (EVT) Price History USD

During today, the price change of SyFu Excavation Token to USD was $ +0.00904885.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SyFu Excavation Token to USD was $ +0.1085692434.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SyFu Excavation Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SyFu Excavation Token to USD was $ +0.0000340484710391.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00904885+0.98%
30 Days$ +0.1085692434+11.61%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ +0.0000340484710391+0.00%

Price Prediction for SyFu Excavation Token

SyFu Excavation Token (EVT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of EVT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
SyFu Excavation Token (EVT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of SyFu Excavation Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price SyFu Excavation Token will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for EVT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking SyFu Excavation Token Price Prediction.

What is SyFu Excavation Token (EVT)

SyFu is a Web3 lifestyle app that turns everyday card payments into a playable GameFi experience—and, over time, into user-owned “economic contribution” credentials on a DePIN network (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network). Users check in at local merchants, then BIND (bind) a real card payment transaction to that activity. This converts routine spending into verifiable progress without changing spending habits.

Core asset: MANEKINEKO (lucky cat) NFTs MANEKINEKO is SyFu’s character NFT and gateway asset. Users grow MANEKINEKO through real-world activity, unlocking progression and in-app utilities. The experience is designed to be approachable for newcomers while keeping core resources and rules observable and accountable through on-chain systems.

SyFu’s token design: dual-token structure SyFu separates daily gameplay utility from long-term ecosystem value: • EVT (Excavation Token): the utility “material” token used in SyFu’s core game loops. • SFT: the long-term ecosystem token designed for broader protocol utilities and contribution-linked distribution.

Global payment-data infrastructure is already live SyFu’s payment-data infrastructure is already operational. Through open-banking/fintech connectivity (including partners such as Salt Edge), SyFu supports card-linked payment data across 50+ countries and 5,000+ financial institutions (and expanding). This enables users in supported regions to participate with existing cards while keeping onboarding friction low.

DePIN direction: from rewards to portable proof SyFu aims to evolve accumulated verified payment activity into user-owned “economic contribution” credentials (DID/SBT). These credentials are permissioned by the user—shared only when the user chooses—and can bridge Web3 and real businesses through credentialed engagement rather than speculation.

EVT is a utility token used within the SyFu ecosystem. Market value is not guaranteed.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

SyFu Excavation Token (EVT) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

BNB Chain EcosystemPayment Solutions

About SyFu Excavation Token

What is the current price of SyFu Excavation Token?

SyFu Excavation Token is trading at £0.68945605150256100000, representing a price movement of 0.97% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.

How does EVT compare to the global crypto market?

Its daily change of 0.97% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If EVT is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.

How is SyFu Excavation Token performing compared to BNB Chain Ecosystem,Payment Solutions tokens?

Within the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Payment Solutions segment, EVT demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.

What is SyFu Excavation Token's market capitalization today?

The market cap of £647071.35849147240000 positions EVT at rank #2772, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.

What are the 24h price range levels?

Prices today have ranged from £0.67622037033169260000 to £1.3487747267340000, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.

How actively is EVT trading?

SyFu Excavation Token has generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.

How does supply impact EVT's valuation?

With 938655.0 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SyFu Excavation Token

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 07:38:29 (UTC+8)

SyFu Excavation Token (EVT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about SyFu Excavation Token

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

SwarmBase

SwarmBase

SWARM

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Optiview

Optiview

OV

$0.2210
$0.2210$0.2210

-19.04%

Basecat

Basecat

BASECAT

$0.01005
$0.01005$0.01005

-14.75%

Bull Coming

Bull Coming

牛来

$0.041719
$0.041719$0.041719

+16.88%

KiiChain

KiiChain

KII

$0.07084
$0.07084$0.07084

-7.79%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

TradingRazor

TradingRazor

RAZOR

$0.00159
$0.00159$0.00159

+231.25%

ZKcandy

ZKcandy

ZAY

$0.9318
$0.9318$0.9318

+49.73%

ShotsAI

ShotsAI

SHOT

$0.0001434
$0.0001434$0.0001434

+68.70%

TOFU Story

TOFU Story

TOFU

$0.0004100
$0.0004100$0.0004100

+64.00%

Bull Coming

Bull Coming

牛来

$0.041719
$0.041719$0.041719

+16.88%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Hawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFs

Hawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFsHawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFs

$172M ETF inflows before NFP: Signal or trap?