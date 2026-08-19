SyFu Excavation Token Price Today

The live SyFu Excavation Token (EVT) price today is $ 0.935445, with a 0.98% change over the past 24 hours. The current EVT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.935445 per EVT.

SyFu Excavation Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 877,938, with a circulating supply of 938.66K EVT. During the last 24 hours, EVT traded between $ 0.917487 (low) and $ 1.83 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.83, while the all-time low was $ 0.617428.

In short-term performance, EVT moved +0.04% in the last hour and +0.54% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.48K.

SyFu Excavation Token (EVT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 877.94K$ 877.94K $ 877.94K Volume (24H) $ 4.48K$ 4.48K $ 4.48K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.85M$ 2.85M $ 2.85M Circulation Supply 938.66K 938.66K 938.66K Total Supply 3,043,655.0 3,043,655.0 3,043,655.0

The current Market Cap of SyFu Excavation Token is $ 877.94K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.48K. The circulating supply of EVT is 938.66K, with a total supply of 3043655.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.85M.