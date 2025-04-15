SyBTC Price (SYBTC)
The live price of SyBTC (SYBTC) today is 84,823 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 548.97K USD. SYBTC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SyBTC Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- SyBTC price change within the day is +0.93%
- It has a circulating supply of 6.47 USD
During today, the price change of SyBTC to USD was $ +783.74.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SyBTC to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SyBTC to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SyBTC to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +783.74
|+0.93%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SyBTC: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.04%
+0.93%
+7.25%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Symbiosis Finance is a multi-chain liquidity protocol. The platform aggregates exchange liquidity across EVM and selected non-EVM networks including TRON, Bitcoin, BNB, etc. Symbiosis Finance aims to solve a problem of liquidity transfer across multiple chains. With various bridges and swap platforms that currently create liquidity fragmentation, Symbiosis stands out as a unified easy-to-use solution that provides asset swap and liquidity transfer with one click and one transaction. $SIS is a native token of Symbiosis Finance protocol deployed on Ethereum, BNB, Scroll, ZK Sync Era, Arbitrum One, and Linea. The use cases originally designed for SIS include governance for the Symbiosis Protocol DAO and Treasury, protocol security, veSIS staking and rewarding incentives for Liquidity Provision. By staking SIS token within the Ethereum, BNB or zkSync networks, users can earn rewards. According to the website of the project, the SIS token additionally utilizes a liquidity rewarding program that includes ve (Vote Escrow) token - veSIS.
