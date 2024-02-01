SWORD (SWORD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SWORD (SWORD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SWORD (SWORD) Information SWORD is the first community token to be launched on the Arena platform (https://starsarena.com/SwordAvax/) through a fair and transparent public sale. SWORD is led by early adopters of Arena and supports charitable causes through its foundation and community. SWORD is part of the Avalanche ecosystem. Official Website: https://swordavax.com/ Whitepaper: https://swordavax.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/SWORD-Token-Contract-AUDIT.pdf Buy SWORD Now!

SWORD (SWORD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SWORD (SWORD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 21.12K $ 21.12K $ 21.12K Total Supply: $ 7.67B $ 7.67B $ 7.67B Circulating Supply: $ 7.03B $ 7.03B $ 7.03B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 23.05K $ 23.05K $ 23.05K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about SWORD (SWORD) price

SWORD (SWORD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SWORD (SWORD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SWORD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SWORD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SWORD's tokenomics, explore SWORD token's live price!

