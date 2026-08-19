Switchboard Price Today

The live Switchboard (SWTCH) price today is $ 0, with a 0.35% change over the past 24 hours. The current SWTCH to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SWTCH.

Switchboard currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 103,680, with a circulating supply of 160.00M SWTCH. During the last 24 hours, SWTCH traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.203248, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SWTCH moved -0.00% in the last hour and +32.80% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 152.82.

Switchboard (SWTCH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 103.68K$ 103.68K $ 103.68K Volume (24H) $ 152.82$ 152.82 $ 152.82 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 648.00K$ 648.00K $ 648.00K Circulation Supply 160.00M 160.00M 160.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Switchboard is $ 103.68K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 152.82. The circulating supply of SWTCH is 160.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 648.00K.