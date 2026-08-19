SWEAT Price Today

The live SWEAT (SWEAT) price today is $ 0, with a 4.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current SWEAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SWEAT.

SWEAT currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 4,537,929, with a circulating supply of 13.40B SWEAT. During the last 24 hours, SWEAT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.091476, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SWEAT moved +1.61% in the last hour and -1.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 477.06K.

SWEAT (SWEAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.54M$ 4.54M $ 4.54M Volume (24H) $ 477.06K$ 477.06K $ 477.06K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.67M$ 6.67M $ 6.67M Circulation Supply 13.40B 13.40B 13.40B Total Supply 19,684,302,958.095 19,684,302,958.095 19,684,302,958.095

The current Market Cap of SWEAT is $ 4.54M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 477.06K. The circulating supply of SWEAT is 13.40B, with a total supply of 19684302958.095. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.67M.