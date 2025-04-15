Swap Price (XWP)
The live price of Swap (XWP) today is 0.00333943 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 59.06K USD. XWP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Swap Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Swap price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 17.68M USD
Get real-time price updates of the XWP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XWP price information.
During today, the price change of Swap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Swap to USD was $ +0.0010616899.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Swap to USD was $ +0.0004916876.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Swap to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0010616899
|+31.79%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0004916876
|+14.72%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Swap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+5.57%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use. Swap was created without a pre-mine, governance fees, or founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and is the first CryptoNote coin using a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s.
