Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesUNITREEEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
The live Swan Chain price today is 0 USD.SWAN market cap is 96,055 USD. Track real-time SWAN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Swan Chain price today is 0 USD.SWAN market cap is 96,055 USD. Track real-time SWAN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

More About SWAN

SWAN Price Info

What is SWAN

SWAN Whitepaper

SWAN Official Website

SWAN Tokenomics

SWAN Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Swan Chain Logo

Swan Chain Price (SWAN)

Unlisted

1 SWAN to USD Live Price:

$0.00024356
$0.00024356$0.00024356
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Swan Chain (SWAN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 07:37:31 (UTC+8)

Swan Chain Price Today

The live Swan Chain (SWAN) price today is $ 0, with a 0.89% change over the past 24 hours. The current SWAN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SWAN.

Swan Chain currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 96,055, with a circulating supply of 394.39M SWAN. During the last 24 hours, SWAN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.226052, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SWAN moved -- in the last hour and -5.58% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.00.

Swan Chain (SWAN) Market Information

$ 96.06K
$ 96.06K$ 96.06K

$ 1.00
$ 1.00$ 1.00

$ 243.56K
$ 243.56K$ 243.56K

394.39M
394.39M 394.39M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Swan Chain is $ 96.06K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.00. The circulating supply of SWAN is 394.39M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 243.56K.

Swan Chain Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.226052
$ 0.226052$ 0.226052

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

+0.89%

-5.58%

-5.58%

Swan Chain (SWAN) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Swan Chain to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Swan Chain to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Swan Chain to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Swan Chain to USD was --.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+0.89%
30 Days$ 0-34.25%
60 Days$ 0-47.71%
90 Days----

Price Prediction for Swan Chain

Swan Chain (SWAN) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SWAN in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Swan Chain (SWAN) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Swan Chain could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Swan Chain will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SWAN price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Swan Chain Price Prediction.

What is Swan Chain (SWAN)

SwanChain, initiated in 2021, is the first AI SuperChain for decentralized AI computing. Utilizing OP superchain technology, it pioneers in merging Web3 with AI by providing comprehensive solutions across storage, computing, bandwidth, and payments. By tapping into underutilized computing power across a network of community data centers, its integration facilitates a significant reduction in computing costs by up to 70% while enabling the monetization of dormant computing assets. Through innovative marketplaces for decentralized storage, AI, and AI agents, alongside the efficiency of toolsets for AI model deployment, SwanChain makes AI development seamless and affordable.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Swan Chain (SWAN) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

DePINLayer 2 (L2)Smart Contract Platform

About Swan Chain

What is Swan Chain's current price?

Swan Chain trades at £, reflecting a price movement of 0.89% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of SWAN?

With a market cap of £70795.93244613900000, SWAN is ranked #4988 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Swan Chain generate daily?

It recorded £-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of SWAN?

There are 394386029.35313785 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Swan Chain fluctuated between £ and £, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Swan Chain compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is £0.16660831941402960000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence SWAN?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Smart Contract Platform,Layer 2 (L2),DePIN,Optimism Superchain Ecosystem,Outlier Ventures Portfolio category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does SWAN behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Swan Chain

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 07:37:31 (UTC+8)

Swan Chain (SWAN) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Swan Chain

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

SwarmBase

SwarmBase

SWARM

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Optiview

Optiview

OV

$0.2221
$0.2221$0.2221

-18.64%

Basecat

Basecat

BASECAT

$0.01000
$0.01000$0.01000

-15.18%

Bull Coming

Bull Coming

牛来

$0.041948
$0.041948$0.041948

+17.52%

KiiChain

KiiChain

KII

$0.07028
$0.07028$0.07028

-8.52%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

TradingRazor

TradingRazor

RAZOR

$0.00156
$0.00156$0.00156

+225.00%

ZKcandy

ZKcandy

ZAY

$0.9681
$0.9681$0.9681

+55.56%

ShotsAI

ShotsAI

SHOT

$0.0001461
$0.0001461$0.0001461

+71.88%

TOFU Story

TOFU Story

TOFU

$0.0004045
$0.0004045$0.0004045

+61.80%

xPayLink

xPayLink

XPLK

$0.00682
$0.00682$0.00682

+16.98%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Hawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFs

Hawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFsHawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFs

$172M ETF inflows before NFP: Signal or trap?