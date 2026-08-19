SVM Claw Price Today

The live SVM Claw (SVM) price today is $ 0, with a 2.92% change over the past 24 hours. The current SVM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SVM.

SVM Claw currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 27,663, with a circulating supply of 1.00B SVM. During the last 24 hours, SVM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SVM moved -2.80% in the last hour and -13.83% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

SVM Claw (SVM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 27.66K$ 27.66K $ 27.66K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 27.66K$ 27.66K $ 27.66K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of SVM Claw is $ 27.66K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SVM is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 27.66K.