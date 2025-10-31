The live Suzaku Token price today is 0.04913499 USD. Track real-time SUZ to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore SUZ price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Suzaku Token price today is 0.04913499 USD. Track real-time SUZ to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore SUZ price trend easily at MEXC now.

Suzaku Token Price (SUZ)

Unlisted

1 SUZ to USD Live Price:

$0.04913482
$0.04913482
-4.10%1D
USD
Suzaku Token (SUZ) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-31 00:05:49 (UTC+8)

Suzaku Token (SUZ) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.04881528
$ 0.04881528
24H Low
$ 0.052301
$ 0.052301
24H High

$ 0.04881528
$ 0.04881528

$ 0.052301
$ 0.052301

$ 0.204252
$ 0.204252

$ 0.04728917
$ 0.04728917

-0.50%

-4.18%

+2.45%

+2.45%

Suzaku Token (SUZ) real-time price is $0.04913499. Over the past 24 hours, SUZ traded between a low of $ 0.04881528 and a high of $ 0.052301, showing active market volatility. SUZ's all-time high price is $ 0.204252, while its all-time low price is $ 0.04728917.

In terms of short-term performance, SUZ has changed by -0.50% over the past hour, -4.18% over 24 hours, and +2.45% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Suzaku Token (SUZ) Market Information

$ 1.42M
$ 1.42M

--
--

$ 4.91M
$ 4.91M

28.87M
28.87M

100,000,000.0
100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Suzaku Token is $ 1.42M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SUZ is 28.87M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.91M.

Suzaku Token (SUZ) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Suzaku Token to USD was $ -0.00214539933217606.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Suzaku Token to USD was $ -0.0215174110.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Suzaku Token to USD was $ -0.0301117693.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Suzaku Token to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00214539933217606-4.18%
30 Days$ -0.0215174110-43.79%
60 Days$ -0.0301117693-61.28%
90 Days$ 0--

What is Suzaku Token (SUZ)

Suzaku is the Decentralization Hub for Avalanche L1s.

It is a permissionless protocol allowing:

  • Anyone to (re)stake their assets to provide cryptoeconomic security
  • Anyone to curate (re)staking strategies for their delegators
  • Anyone to operate infrastructure to decentralize L1 blockchains
  • Anyone to create their L1 and secure their decentralization journey

Avalanche is a network of blockchains known for its flexibility and scalability, with a focus on Web3 gaming and other resource-demanding endeavours. Avalanche also caters to developers who wish to build their own blockchain networks for scalability, sovereignty, or regulatory reasons.

Each Avalanche chain (simply called “Avalanche L1”) is fully sovereign with its independent consensus and data layers, and specific security model, while remaining natively interoperable with other L1s of the Avalanche ecosystem.

Suzaku positions itself as the go-to protocol to help new L1s with all these challenging questions. In order to understand what they do, we should first briefly touch upon liquid staking through LSTs (Liquid Staking Tokens) and restaking.

In a simplified version, restaking is a powerful concept, where new L1s can “borrow” security from established networks in exchange for some rewards for validators. For L1s launching on Suzaku, this means the following benefits:

  • Solving the cold-start problem. New projects will struggle to attract enough validators to secure their network at launch. Restaking allows them to leverage existing stake on other networks. This provides them with immediate cryptoeconomic security without needing to bootstrap their own from scratch.
  • Increased gains for (re)stakers. Users can restake their tokens to secure multiple L1s, earning an APY from each of these. This increases the % amount one can make from their assets.

LSTs are tokenised representations of staked assets. You can think of them as tokenised receipts that confirm your stake, but also allow you to further use this receipt in DeFi. And besides the better capital efficiency, there’s another important aspect - simplicity. Staking itself is usually somewhat of a complex process for beginners, but getting your hands on an LST is as easy as buying any other token.

The new L1 benefits from this service in multiple ways. The fact that the LSTs allow for much greater capital efficiency, they act as a powerful catalyst for broader participation. This indirectly supports decentralization by encouraging broader participation in staking. If there is also sufficient liquidity on the LST, users can also efficiently exit their position instantaneously on the secondary markets, further increasing their appeal.

In essence, Suzaku is an automated marketplace to connect Avalanche validators with new Avalanche sovereign L1s, while boosting yields for stakers.

Suzaku Token (SUZ) Resource

Official Website

Suzaku Token Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Suzaku Token (SUZ) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Suzaku Token (SUZ) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Suzaku Token.

Check the Suzaku Token price prediction now!

SUZ to Local Currencies

Suzaku Token (SUZ) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Suzaku Token (SUZ) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SUZ token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Suzaku Token (SUZ)

How much is Suzaku Token (SUZ) worth today?
The live SUZ price in USD is 0.04913499 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current SUZ to USD price?
The current price of SUZ to USD is $ 0.04913499. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Suzaku Token?
The market cap for SUZ is $ 1.42M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of SUZ?
The circulating supply of SUZ is 28.87M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SUZ?
SUZ achieved an ATH price of 0.204252 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SUZ?
SUZ saw an ATL price of 0.04728917 USD.
What is the trading volume of SUZ?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SUZ is -- USD.
Will SUZ go higher this year?
SUZ might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SUZ price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-31 00:05:49 (UTC+8)

Suzaku Token (SUZ) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Disclaimer

$107,790.23

$3,776.22

$0.02505

$185.08

$0.9998

