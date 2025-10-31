Suzaku Token Price (SUZ)
-0.50%
-4.18%
+2.45%
+2.45%
Suzaku Token (SUZ) real-time price is $0.04913499. Over the past 24 hours, SUZ traded between a low of $ 0.04881528 and a high of $ 0.052301, showing active market volatility. SUZ's all-time high price is $ 0.204252, while its all-time low price is $ 0.04728917.
In terms of short-term performance, SUZ has changed by -0.50% over the past hour, -4.18% over 24 hours, and +2.45% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of Suzaku Token is $ 1.42M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SUZ is 28.87M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.91M.
During today, the price change of Suzaku Token to USD was $ -0.00214539933217606.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Suzaku Token to USD was $ -0.0215174110.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Suzaku Token to USD was $ -0.0301117693.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Suzaku Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00214539933217606
|-4.18%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0215174110
|-43.79%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0301117693
|-61.28%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Suzaku is the Decentralization Hub for Avalanche L1s.
It is a permissionless protocol allowing:
Avalanche is a network of blockchains known for its flexibility and scalability, with a focus on Web3 gaming and other resource-demanding endeavours. Avalanche also caters to developers who wish to build their own blockchain networks for scalability, sovereignty, or regulatory reasons.
Each Avalanche chain (simply called “Avalanche L1”) is fully sovereign with its independent consensus and data layers, and specific security model, while remaining natively interoperable with other L1s of the Avalanche ecosystem.
Suzaku positions itself as the go-to protocol to help new L1s with all these challenging questions. In order to understand what they do, we should first briefly touch upon liquid staking through LSTs (Liquid Staking Tokens) and restaking.
In a simplified version, restaking is a powerful concept, where new L1s can “borrow” security from established networks in exchange for some rewards for validators. For L1s launching on Suzaku, this means the following benefits:
LSTs are tokenised representations of staked assets. You can think of them as tokenised receipts that confirm your stake, but also allow you to further use this receipt in DeFi. And besides the better capital efficiency, there’s another important aspect - simplicity. Staking itself is usually somewhat of a complex process for beginners, but getting your hands on an LST is as easy as buying any other token.
The new L1 benefits from this service in multiple ways. The fact that the LSTs allow for much greater capital efficiency, they act as a powerful catalyst for broader participation. This indirectly supports decentralization by encouraging broader participation in staking. If there is also sufficient liquidity on the LST, users can also efficiently exit their position instantaneously on the secondary markets, further increasing their appeal.
In essence, Suzaku is an automated marketplace to connect Avalanche validators with new Avalanche sovereign L1s, while boosting yields for stakers.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
How much will Suzaku Token (SUZ) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Suzaku Token (SUZ) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Suzaku Token.
Check the Suzaku Token price prediction now!
Understanding the tokenomics of Suzaku Token (SUZ) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SUZ token's extensive tokenomics now!
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|10-28 21:35:49
|Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
|10-28 14:23:33
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
|10-27 21:40:25
|Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
|10-27 16:29:31
|Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
|10-26 23:17:37
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
|10-26 19:10:22
|Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Today's top crypto pumps
FYNOR
FYNOR
+2,101.11%
Fortune Room
NEWFRT
+56.06%
DGGO
DGGO
+21.91%
SHIBBABY
SHIBBABY
+16.66%
Deepswap Protocol
DSP
+12.76%